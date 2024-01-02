Next Man Up

2024: Hinge Year

* We are kicking off one of the most important years in history.

* This month is going to be extraordinary: it’s one monumental event after another.

* You are fighting for control of the greatest nation not simply on Earth — but in the history of Earth.





The full webcast is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Bannon’s War Room a.m. Show With Steve Bannon (2 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v44ot39-war-room-am-show-with-steve-bannon-1-2-23.html