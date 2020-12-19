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Gold & Dollar: How Money Became Worthless | Currencies Explained | Documentary | Fiat Currency
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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32 views • December 19, 2020
Gold & Dollar: How Money Became Worthless | Currencies Explained | Documentary | Fiat Currency, :: Documentary on World Currencies, Dollars, Gold and Money: End Of The Road: How Money Became Worthless - Wall Street is being occupied. Europe is collapsing in on itself. Around the world, people are consumed by fear and anger, and one question is on everyone's lips: Is the financial crisis over, or are we headed towards economic disaster? End of the Road is a documentary that chronicles the global financial collapse. Told in an entertaining and easy to follow style, the film tells the story of how the world came to be in such a state, from the seeds sown after WW2, to the current troubles facing us today, and to the possible future that may await us all. Some of the world's top economic minds share the hidden tale behind the mishandling of the world's finances, give insight into how bad policy and a flawed monetary system joined together to create a catastrophe, as well as sharing their own personal advice on how the average person can best prepare for their financial future. Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC316GY-U17BkwN8D7oKM0iw
QUOTE ,,
“Who are you to judge the life I live?
I know I'm not perfect
-and I don't live to be-
but before you start pointing fingers...
make sure you hands are clean!”
― Bob Marley
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bitcoinmoneyexplainedcurrenciesworthless
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