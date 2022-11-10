Senate As the Seat of Power

In all republics the senate is the highest seat of power. This was true of the Roman Republic as of the early United States, under the Articles of Confederation. Why, then, do most Americans assume that the President should hold the highest position in the Federal government? This happened because the states were eclipsed after the Civil War. With their exclusion from power, the focus was taken off of their branch of government. In any healthy United States, the senate would enjoy primacy. What happened?





