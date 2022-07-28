Covid Czar Fauci Admitted Vaccine Side Effect on Women Fertility Uncertain

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https://gnews.org/post/p10mx7b8c
07/28/2022 On this channel, just the other day, Tony Fauci, no less than Tony Fauci, admitted in public that actually, we have no idea what effect the COVID vaccines might have on women’s fertility on their menstrual cycles