© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19: THE SECOND WAVE BIO-ACTIVATION THEORY
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • May 10, 2020
THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19: THE SECOND WAVE BIO-ACTIVATION THEORY
We keep hearing on the news that the second wave could be way more deadly than the first wave, that's what the politicians and scientific advisers keep repeating, so this film was produced in part to provide details on how potentially this could happen.
In January 2019 I advised my regional police force that an engineered virus would reach the UK and how they should respond. My warnings were ignored by the police and various other agencies..... ( See blog in below link).
The next advice I gave revolved around the second wave which has remained CONFIDENTIAL......
Modern bio-weapons involve 2 phases. The first is the spread of a non-lethal man-made virus ( see Chris Witty link below) that infects populations which alters and weakens genetic structures and giving those that released the virus complete control of the first phase.
The second phase involves the trigger mechanism, which in the case of CoVid-19 is the 5Gee phase array antenna systems. This is why politicians keep warning of the second wave (or phase) because the 5Gee infrastructure is being rolled out whilst the lock-down is in place. Whilst they are not saying what the trigger mechanism could be on TV.........they know exactly what it is.
This film covers the second wave activation theory along with other topics such as Artificial Intelligence which is being placed at the helm of our societies which will run the surveillance, monitoring and tracking systems similar to China that the government will attempt to usher in using CoVid-19 as the reason, as well as other pertinent points.....
Vimeo Copy and Download: (The Best link):
https://vimeo.com/416345382
Back Up: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-truth-about-covid-19-the-second-wave-bio-activation-theory-via-phase-array-antenna_ZyDDofG7cr7HLQz.html
Youtube copy: (This will be banned in a few days and already has audio issues):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiQAALz2waQ
My Blog: https://andylewistargetedindividual.wordpress.com/2020/03/06/the-truth-about-covid-19-i-warned-north-wales-police-of-a-bio-terrorism-event-almost-1-year-before-the-wuhan-incident-in-china/
5G Evidence: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12500&fbclid=IwAR1waA87QDJzuwneCyoPNwiYU76yFK2Wo7kX8XhUWRoT_Ss284kRNt1IWSI
Robert F Kennedy supports 5G roll-back in the UK: https://www.globalresearch.ca/rfk-jr-joins-em-radiation-research-trust-calling-uk-prime-minister-halt-5g-deployment/5712096?fbclid=IwAR2K2FzXUq6Bx1W7SY1JFDn9BZzholGs63lVPzMcGKFZpE4HUhKXVqv3KwU
Chris Witty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbiUE_2Sv0g
We keep hearing on the news that the second wave could be way more deadly than the first wave, that's what the politicians and scientific advisers keep repeating, so this film was produced in part to provide details on how potentially this could happen.
In January 2019 I advised my regional police force that an engineered virus would reach the UK and how they should respond. My warnings were ignored by the police and various other agencies..... ( See blog in below link).
The next advice I gave revolved around the second wave which has remained CONFIDENTIAL......
Modern bio-weapons involve 2 phases. The first is the spread of a non-lethal man-made virus ( see Chris Witty link below) that infects populations which alters and weakens genetic structures and giving those that released the virus complete control of the first phase.
The second phase involves the trigger mechanism, which in the case of CoVid-19 is the 5Gee phase array antenna systems. This is why politicians keep warning of the second wave (or phase) because the 5Gee infrastructure is being rolled out whilst the lock-down is in place. Whilst they are not saying what the trigger mechanism could be on TV.........they know exactly what it is.
This film covers the second wave activation theory along with other topics such as Artificial Intelligence which is being placed at the helm of our societies which will run the surveillance, monitoring and tracking systems similar to China that the government will attempt to usher in using CoVid-19 as the reason, as well as other pertinent points.....
Vimeo Copy and Download: (The Best link):
https://vimeo.com/416345382
Back Up: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-truth-about-covid-19-the-second-wave-bio-activation-theory-via-phase-array-antenna_ZyDDofG7cr7HLQz.html
Youtube copy: (This will be banned in a few days and already has audio issues):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiQAALz2waQ
My Blog: https://andylewistargetedindividual.wordpress.com/2020/03/06/the-truth-about-covid-19-i-warned-north-wales-police-of-a-bio-terrorism-event-almost-1-year-before-the-wuhan-incident-in-china/
5G Evidence: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12500&fbclid=IwAR1waA87QDJzuwneCyoPNwiYU76yFK2Wo7kX8XhUWRoT_Ss284kRNt1IWSI
Robert F Kennedy supports 5G roll-back in the UK: https://www.globalresearch.ca/rfk-jr-joins-em-radiation-research-trust-calling-uk-prime-minister-halt-5g-deployment/5712096?fbclid=IwAR2K2FzXUq6Bx1W7SY1JFDn9BZzholGs63lVPzMcGKFZpE4HUhKXVqv3KwU
Chris Witty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbiUE_2Sv0g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.