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THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19: THE SECOND WAVE BIO-ACTIVATION THEORY
Back Up Channel 4
Back Up Channel 4
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124 views • May 10, 2020
THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19: THE SECOND WAVE BIO-ACTIVATION THEORY

We keep hearing on the news that the second wave could be way more deadly than the first wave, that's what the politicians and scientific advisers keep repeating, so this film was produced in part to provide details on how potentially this could happen.

In January 2019 I advised my regional police force that an engineered virus would reach the UK and how they should respond. My warnings were ignored by the police and various other agencies..... ( See blog in below link).

The next advice I gave revolved around the second wave which has remained CONFIDENTIAL......

Modern bio-weapons involve 2 phases. The first is the spread of a non-lethal man-made virus ( see Chris Witty link below) that infects populations which alters and weakens genetic structures and giving those that released the virus complete control of the first phase.

The second phase involves the trigger mechanism, which in the case of CoVid-19 is the 5Gee phase array antenna systems. This is why politicians keep warning of the second wave (or phase) because the 5Gee infrastructure is being rolled out whilst the lock-down is in place. Whilst they are not saying what the trigger mechanism could be on TV.........they know exactly what it is.

This film covers the second wave activation theory along with other topics such as Artificial Intelligence which is being placed at the helm of our societies which will run the surveillance, monitoring and tracking systems similar to China that the government will attempt to usher in using CoVid-19 as the reason, as well as other pertinent points.....

Vimeo Copy and Download: (The Best link):
https://vimeo.com/416345382

Back Up: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-truth-about-covid-19-the-second-wave-bio-activation-theory-via-phase-array-antenna_ZyDDofG7cr7HLQz.html

Youtube copy: (This will be banned in a few days and already has audio issues):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiQAALz2waQ

My Blog: https://andylewistargetedindividual.wordpress.com/2020/03/06/the-truth-about-covid-19-i-warned-north-wales-police-of-a-bio-terrorism-event-almost-1-year-before-the-wuhan-incident-in-china/

5G Evidence: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12500&fbclid=IwAR1waA87QDJzuwneCyoPNwiYU76yFK2Wo7kX8XhUWRoT_Ss284kRNt1IWSI

Robert F Kennedy supports 5G roll-back in the UK: https://www.globalresearch.ca/rfk-jr-joins-em-radiation-research-trust-calling-uk-prime-minister-halt-5g-deployment/5712096?fbclid=IwAR2K2FzXUq6Bx1W7SY1JFDn9BZzholGs63lVPzMcGKFZpE4HUhKXVqv3KwU

Chris Witty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbiUE_2Sv0g
Keywords
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