LORNA ROXANNE GREEN On Trial for BURNING Casper, Wyoming Abortion Clinic

Urgent prayer request for a criminal sentencing
of a heroic pro-life young lady on Oct. 6. She faces a very long prison sentence. In your charity please pray she gets the very, very, very minimum sentence (or better yet, none).
Please share this post so there can be more prayers for her.
