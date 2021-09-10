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‘Brave new world’ of vaccine passports set to begin in Australia
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271 views • September 10, 2021
Sky News Australia - 10 Sept 2021
Sky News host Nicholas Reece says the “brave new world” of vaccine passports is about to begin in Australia.
“From tomorrow, the NSW Government has announced regional businesses outside of hotspot areas will be able to choose to refuse unvaccinated patrons as they reopen,” Mr Reece said.
“Earlier this week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced freedoms for fully vaccinated people once the 70% double dosed target is reached.
“These include being able to go to hospitality venues, hairdressers and gyms, and have five people at your home.
“Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said that Victoria is going to do something similar – freedoms for the double vaxxed, lockouts for the unvaxxed.
“This is what is coming.”
Sky News host Nicholas Reece says the “brave new world” of vaccine passports is about to begin in Australia.
“From tomorrow, the NSW Government has announced regional businesses outside of hotspot areas will be able to choose to refuse unvaccinated patrons as they reopen,” Mr Reece said.
“Earlier this week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced freedoms for fully vaccinated people once the 70% double dosed target is reached.
“These include being able to go to hospitality venues, hairdressers and gyms, and have five people at your home.
“Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said that Victoria is going to do something similar – freedoms for the double vaxxed, lockouts for the unvaxxed.
“This is what is coming.”
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