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VACCINE PASSPORTS AN ‘UNJUST INTRUSION’ from theHighwire.com
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92 views • September 14, 2021
VACCINE PASSPORTS AN ‘UNJUST INTRUSION’
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-passports-an-unjust-intrusion/
An unprecedented push is being made by governments around the world to implement draconian ‘vaccine passports’ & mandatory covid vaccines. But, citizens are coming out in the thousands to oppose the measures. Whether teachers, Doctors or Nurses, Firefighters, Law enforcement, or more, the message is being made loud and clear that vaccine passports or vaccines will not be accepted.
POSTED: September 13, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-passports-an-unjust-intrusion/
An unprecedented push is being made by governments around the world to implement draconian ‘vaccine passports’ & mandatory covid vaccines. But, citizens are coming out in the thousands to oppose the measures. Whether teachers, Doctors or Nurses, Firefighters, Law enforcement, or more, the message is being made loud and clear that vaccine passports or vaccines will not be accepted.
POSTED: September 13, 2021
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