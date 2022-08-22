The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life | Health Ranger Report

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The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life by Mike Adams, Health Ranger
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New mini-documentary from Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com, reveals how globalists are trying to ban the key elements of life, including CARBON, OXYGEN and NITROGEN, and how they are using this war on the elements to starve humanity to death while reducing the global population.
Source:
https://www.brighteon.com/78f2882d-2c23-4b18-877f-4a5a65d4fb38