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Tucker Carlson Interviews Catherine Engelbrecht True The Vote -- NO MENTION OF THE 2000 MULES DOCUMENTARY!!!!!!!!
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62 views • May 11, 2022
Tucker Carlson Interview Catherine Engelbrecht of True The Vote on May 5, 2022.
SHE WAS FORBIDDEN TO TALK ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY "2000 MULES"!!!!!!!
WHY IS THAT????
NOTE THAT THE WOMAN IN THE PURPLE DRESS IS CUT OUT RIGHT AFTER SHE STARTS PUTTING IN MANY BALLOTS.
ALSO NOTE THAT NONE OF THE VIDEO TAKEN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT IS SHOWN. NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE WEARING GLOVES. NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE TAKING SELFIES OF THEMSELVES IN ORDER TO GET PAID.
Watch the movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TizNoVq1qcwb/
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
SHE WAS FORBIDDEN TO TALK ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY "2000 MULES"!!!!!!!
WHY IS THAT????
NOTE THAT THE WOMAN IN THE PURPLE DRESS IS CUT OUT RIGHT AFTER SHE STARTS PUTTING IN MANY BALLOTS.
ALSO NOTE THAT NONE OF THE VIDEO TAKEN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT IS SHOWN. NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE WEARING GLOVES. NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE TAKING SELFIES OF THEMSELVES IN ORDER TO GET PAID.
Watch the movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TizNoVq1qcwb/
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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