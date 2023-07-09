Who Is Former FBI Agent Steve D'Antuono | Darren Beattie Revolver News

Who Is Former FBI Agent Steve D'Antuono | The First with Darren Beattie Revolver News

Darren Beattie is the investigative reporter bringing Americans hidden stories, plotlines to the light. Many may not know the name Steve D'Antuono, however, Beattie explains this agent's pivotal roles in the FBI's Jan. 6th and 'pipe bomb' investigations. His recent testimony was groundbreaking, unexpected, and leave many questions unanswered, Beattie explains.

source:

https://rumble.com/v2yqtb6-who-is-former-fbi-agent-steve-dantuono.html