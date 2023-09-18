Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1701385663310913872

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/ben-bergquam-reports-panama-pregnant-woman-left-die/





@BenBergquam

Breaking: Lajas Blancas, Darien, Panamá, on the anniversary of 9/11 is completely overrun. Over 4000 people in one day all heading to America because of the invitation that Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas and the Democrats have sent to the world! Rather than protecting America, they are inviting our enemies to attack us. They are #Traitors! This is why they’re attacking President Trump, because they know he is coming for them. “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com. Use promo code RAV for free activation today. http://AmericasVoice.newshttp://FrontlineAmerica.com

@Saorsa1776

@KariLake

@ConradsonJordan

@Oscarelblue

@AgueroForTexas

@CabelloAuden

@maureen_bannon

@gc22gc

@RepAndyBiggsAZ

@CallMeAntwan

@alx

@RepPaulina

@bennyjohnson

@atensnut

@BensmanTodd

@Michael_Yon

@charliekirk11

@JackPosobiec

@DonaldJTrumpJr

@realLizUSA

@sav_says_

@ImMrWillJohnson

@gatewaypundit

@AP