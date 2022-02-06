© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Justin Trudeau Promoting Pedophilia?
Follow
1
Share
Report
1223 views • February 06, 2022
Is Justin Trudeau Promoting Pedophilia?
Is Trudeau the Son of Fidel Castro?:
https://www.brighteon.com/44ce853e-4636-4d8b-9062-dae65e798b3a
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdSieoNwymmk/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
Is Trudeau the Son of Fidel Castro?:
https://www.brighteon.com/44ce853e-4636-4d8b-9062-dae65e798b3a
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdSieoNwymmk/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.