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Dr. Robert Malone: mRNA Inventor Says “Don’t Vaccinate Children”
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396 views • December 14, 2021
On today’s edition of TruNews, we start with a video. The speaker is Dr. Robert Malone, one of the world’s leading scientists. He is the father of the revolutionary mRNA vaccine technology.
The Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccine was built upon his ground-breaking research. Dr. Malone is pro-vaccine. However, in this video Dr. Malone pleads with parents not to allow the Covid-19 vaccine to be injected into their children.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/14/21
The Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccine was built upon his ground-breaking research. Dr. Malone is pro-vaccine. However, in this video Dr. Malone pleads with parents not to allow the Covid-19 vaccine to be injected into their children.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/14/21
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