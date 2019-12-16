© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Executive Order Defies Logic. Trump Signed an Executive Order Showing his True Loyalties are to Rothschild created Israel and not America or American Foundational Principles like Free Speech!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • December 16, 2019
Did Trump just get orders from NWO bosses? Does he know what he just did and how this plays in to the NWO planned destruction of America?
Main Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
Being sold as: Trump's Executive Order Strips Colleges and students of the rights while giving a status of superiority to one Religion
Uploaded from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYRmWZZQOQY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTW2uUubC8I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p8krT-1HOU
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/141446/trump-sign-executive-order-declaring-jewish-people-nation-just-written-genesis/
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/140420/over-200-israeli-rabbis-sign-letter-thanking-trump-for-fulfilling-prophecy-of-jeremiah/
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/141446/trump-sign-executive-order-declaring-jewish-people-nation-just-written-genesis/
Main Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
Being sold as: Trump's Executive Order Strips Colleges and students of the rights while giving a status of superiority to one Religion
Uploaded from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYRmWZZQOQY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTW2uUubC8I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p8krT-1HOU
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/141446/trump-sign-executive-order-declaring-jewish-people-nation-just-written-genesis/
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/140420/over-200-israeli-rabbis-sign-letter-thanking-trump-for-fulfilling-prophecy-of-jeremiah/
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/141446/trump-sign-executive-order-declaring-jewish-people-nation-just-written-genesis/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.