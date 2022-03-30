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Cannabis Jimmy explores new Sports Titty Bar in Medellin, Colombia.
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1286 views • March 30, 2022
Owned by 2 brothers from Texas. Now why do I say Titty Bar ? Because they have videos like this one shown so their customers can see Titties and Asses. The owners are catering to American Men I asked them what percentage of their customers are Gringos from the US - answer about 90%. So there you go. I am not complaining I like looking at Titties and Asses of good looking women. Now if you want to go look at pictures of Raquel the big snoz nosed curly blond hair Man Woman freak who was nominated Woman of the Year, that is up to you.
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