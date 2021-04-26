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THE MASK IS ALMOST ENTIRELY OFF
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30 views • April 26, 2021
The time to prepare yourself is now. It has never been more obvious. The documents, manuals, and blueprints are available to those who have removed the blinders. And it is the deeds by the overreaching establishment that will lead humanity to the next awakening. Because once the mask is completely torn off. The tyranny will be naked in the noon day sun. And then a choice will have to be made by even the meekest among us. There is an inevitable renaissance that follows the tyranny we all face. God's grace be upon you.
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