Fight For Hong Kong- Official MV《为香港而战》MV正式版

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https://music.apple.com/us/album/figh...
歌词/lyrics：
Fight for Hong Kong
为香港而战
The enemy’s fear
他们的恐惧
is our weapon and our victory
是我们的武器、我们的胜利
Thank you all brothers and sisters
谢谢了，兄弟姊妹们
Have you worked out today?
你们健身了吗?
Action! Action! Action!
行动！行动！行动！
CCP, you’re over!
中共，你完了
Take down the CCP
干灭中国共产党
Take down the CCP
干灭中国共产党
Everything is just beginning
一切都是刚刚开始
For the games you want to play
不管你花招用尽
Bring it on and I will fight till the end
来吧，我会战斗到底
Just watch and see
走着瞧
It’s all started everything’s begun
一切都已经开始
And you are over!
你完蛋了
Coz’ we’re taking down the CCP
因为我们正在推翻中共
Spread the word of Hong Kong
传播香港真相
We will fight till they’re all gone
我们会消灭掉所有敌人
We rejoice when there’s no more
我们将庆祝敌人的消亡
Let’s take down the CCP
让我们灭掉中共
They’ve all lied for too long
它们的谎言横行多年
We will end when they do wrong
如任其肆虐我们将没有未来
Spread the word of Hong Kong
传播香港的真相
Let’s take down the CCP
让我们灭掉中共
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
and you will surrender
你终将屈膝投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
We will let freedom to live
自由终将永存
we will, when you surrender
我们定会令你投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
CCP, you’re over! Let the bullets fly a little longer
中共，你完了 让子弹再飞一会儿
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
CCP, you’re over! Let the bullets fly a little longer
中共，你完了 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down the CCP, the evil CCP
干灭中国共产党，这个CCP
is the only way for us to live without fear
才能让我们远离恐惧
Take down the CCP
灭掉中共
They try to scare the nation with fabrication
它们试图用谎言威吓整个民族
But we see through the lies
但我们已看清一切
you will fall, we will fight you back
你终将灭亡，而我们定会反击
Police corruption with crooked assumption
腐败的警察用歪曲的臆断执法
They ran our lives
它们荼毒我们的生命
But no more, we will win
我们不会允许你们继续作恶
we will take down the CCP
我们会推翻中共
Spread the word of Hong Kong
传播香港真相
We will fight till they’re all gone
我们会消灭掉所有敌人
We rejoice when there’s no more
我们将庆祝敌人的消亡
Let’s take down the CCP
让我们灭掉中共
They’ve all lied for too long
它们的谎言横行多年
We will end when they do wrong
如任其肆虐我们将没有未来
Spread the word of Hong Kong
传播香港真相
Let’s take down the CCP
让我们灭掉中共
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
and you will surrender
你终将屈膝投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
We will let freedom to live
自由终将永存
we will, when you surrender
我们定会令你投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Let’s stand up
站起来吧
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Let’s stand up
站起来吧
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
All the enslaved people
被奴役的人们
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Action!
行动
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Action!
行动
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
You’re over!
你完了！
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down the CCP
灭掉中共
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
and you will surrender
你终将屈膝投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
We will let freedom to live
自由终将永存
we will, when you surrender
我们定会令你投降
Let the bullets fly a little longer
让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer
灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿
Take Down the Evil CCP
灭掉这个邪恶的中国共产党！