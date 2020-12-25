Fight For Hong Kong- Official MV《为香港而战》MV正式版

Fight for Hong Kong - Single by Miles Guo歌词/lyrics：Fight for Hong Kong为香港而战The enemy’s fear他们的恐惧is our weapon and our victory是我们的武器、我们的胜利Thank you all brothers and sisters谢谢了，兄弟姊妹们Have you worked out today?你们健身了吗?Action! Action! Action!行动！行动！行动！CCP, you’re over!中共，你完了Take down the CCP干灭中国共产党Take down the CCP干灭中国共产党Everything is just beginning一切都是刚刚开始For the games you want to play不管你花招用尽Bring it on and I will fight till the end来吧，我会战斗到底Just watch and see走着瞧It’s all started everything’s begun一切都已经开始And you are over!你完蛋了Coz’ we’re taking down the CCP因为我们正在推翻中共Spread the word of Hong Kong传播香港真相We will fight till they’re all gone我们会消灭掉所有敌人We rejoice when there’s no more我们将庆祝敌人的消亡Let’s take down the CCP让我们灭掉中共They’ve all lied for too long它们的谎言横行多年We will end when they do wrong如任其肆虐我们将没有未来Spread the word of Hong Kong传播香港的真相Let’s take down the CCP让我们灭掉中共Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿and you will surrender你终将屈膝投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿We will let freedom to live自由终将永存we will, when you surrender我们定会令你投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿CCP, you’re over! Let the bullets fly a little longer中共，你完了 让子弹再飞一会儿Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿CCP, you’re over! Let the bullets fly a little longer中共，你完了 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down the CCP, the evil CCP干灭中国共产党，这个CCPis the only way for us to live without fear才能让我们远离恐惧Take down the CCP灭掉中共They try to scare the nation with fabrication它们试图用谎言威吓整个民族But we see through the lies但我们已看清一切you will fall, we will fight you back你终将灭亡，而我们定会反击Police corruption with crooked assumption腐败的警察用歪曲的臆断执法They ran our lives它们荼毒我们的生命But no more, we will win我们不会允许你们继续作恶we will take down the CCP我们会推翻中共Spread the word of Hong Kong传播香港真相We will fight till they’re all gone我们会消灭掉所有敌人We rejoice when there’s no more我们将庆祝敌人的消亡Let’s take down the CCP让我们灭掉中共They’ve all lied for too long它们的谎言横行多年We will end when they do wrong如任其肆虐我们将没有未来Spread the word of Hong Kong传播香港真相Let’s take down the CCP让我们灭掉中共Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿and you will surrender你终将屈膝投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿We will let freedom to live自由终将永存we will, when you surrender我们定会令你投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Let’s stand up站起来吧Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Let’s stand up站起来吧Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿All the enslaved people被奴役的人们Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Action!行动Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Action!行动Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿You’re over!你完了！Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down the CCP灭掉中共Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿and you will surrender你终将屈膝投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿We will let freedom to live自由终将永存we will, when you surrender我们定会令你投降Let the bullets fly a little longer让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down The CCP Let the bullets fly a little longer灭掉中共 让子弹再飞一会儿Take Down the Evil CCP灭掉这个邪恶的中国共产党！