Teenaged Student SLAMS School Board For Pushing Critical Race Theory

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Brandon Tatum shares an EXCELLENT video of a young teenaged student who eloquently and concisely exposes the leftist agenda ... Critical Race Theory (CRT) ... being promoted in his school and the damage it is causing to ALL children.
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/kC1VO1ovVaY