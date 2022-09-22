Create New Account
Teenaged Student SLAMS School Board For Pushing Critical Race Theory
Brandon Tatum shares an EXCELLENT video of a young teenaged student who eloquently and concisely exposes the leftist agenda ... Critical Race Theory (CRT) ... being promoted in his school and the damage it is causing to ALL children.


SOURCE: https://youtu.be/kC1VO1ovVaY

Keywords
brandon tatumcrtcritical race theorythe officer tatum

