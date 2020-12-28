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UKRAINE RELEASES BOMBSHELL INFORMATION ON BIDEN TODAY. MERRY CHRISTMAS. - David Sacheezy
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1028 views • December 28, 2020
Go to jail, do not pass go, do not collect $200, or $83,333.33 x 20= $1,666,666.60. I'm not saying it, you figure it out, but it would be interesting if it were 20 payments. Biden is not an America 1st kind of guy. The laundromat is closed.
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