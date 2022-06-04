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Stop World Control: The 'Plan' - Are you ready for 10 years of PLAN-Demics? [04.06.2022]
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147 views • June 04, 2022
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IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Download or read the mail here: https://tinyurl.com/2r5s85ny
Source:
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 59 subscribers
https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
--
THE 'PLAN'
The World Health Organization has an official plan for 10 years of ongoing infectious diseases. From 2020 to 2030: a decade of pandemics. That was revealed by Marion Koopmans, a WHO virologist from the Netherlands who did research at the notorious Wuhan biolab. She said on Dutch television that the World Health Organization has been working on this agenda for a long time.
The WHO prepared an official agenda for a decade of infectious diseases.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof
At the same time the WHO created the Pandemic Treaty, which gives them complete totalitarian control over all the nations in the world, whenever the WHO declares a pandemic... something they can do whenever they want, based on any test they choose.
The person who technically owns the World Health Organization is Bill Gates, also the #1 vaccine dealer in the world. He was selected by the financial elite to direct the agenda to mass inject all of humanity multiple times every year. Gates multiplied his personal fortune to hundreds of billions of dollars, by selling vaccines.
While discussing the next pandemic, both Bill and his former wife Melinda had the most inhumane response... they smiled, grinned and chuckled!
Can you imagine anyone expressing intense enjoyment about the idea of a next pandemic?
WHO told governments to 'GET READY NOW!' right before PLAN-demic
It is clear that the WHO indeed has foreknowledge about the series of pandemics. Only five months before the coronavirus outbreak, in September 2019, the WHO instructed all the nations in the world to immediately prepare for an imminent influenza pandemic.
Australia published 'Plan for Pandemic' right before it happened
They published a Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza (infuenza = coronavirus) six months before it occurred.
THE PLAN
- Documents that open the eyes of humanity
- Grand Jury Evidence 1
- Vaccine Death Report https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
- Documents that announced the coronavirus pandemic
- Scenarios for the Future by the Rockefeller Foundation
- A Futuristic Scenario by John Hopkins Center
- Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza
- WHO instructed world to prepare for imminent coronavirus pandemic
- EU Comic Book shows pandemic starting in China, and medical tyranny
Be aware of the extreme level of hypocrisy that is in these documents. These criminals claim to protect humanity, while in reality they are suppressing and banning all effective treatments for covid, while censoring, firing, arresting and even murdering physicians who are curing covid patients.
Thousands of medical doctors say the pandemic was planned.
A group of almost one thousand medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’, which is supported by more than 7,000 professionals including attorneys, scientists, teachers etc., made a shocking statement during a national press conference: (1)
‘The Corona panic is a play. It's a scam. A swindle. It's high time we understood that we're in the midst of a global crime.'
Read much more here: https://stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Download or read the mail here: https://tinyurl.com/2r5s85ny
Source:
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 59 subscribers
https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
--
THE 'PLAN'
The World Health Organization has an official plan for 10 years of ongoing infectious diseases. From 2020 to 2030: a decade of pandemics. That was revealed by Marion Koopmans, a WHO virologist from the Netherlands who did research at the notorious Wuhan biolab. She said on Dutch television that the World Health Organization has been working on this agenda for a long time.
The WHO prepared an official agenda for a decade of infectious diseases.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof
At the same time the WHO created the Pandemic Treaty, which gives them complete totalitarian control over all the nations in the world, whenever the WHO declares a pandemic... something they can do whenever they want, based on any test they choose.
The person who technically owns the World Health Organization is Bill Gates, also the #1 vaccine dealer in the world. He was selected by the financial elite to direct the agenda to mass inject all of humanity multiple times every year. Gates multiplied his personal fortune to hundreds of billions of dollars, by selling vaccines.
While discussing the next pandemic, both Bill and his former wife Melinda had the most inhumane response... they smiled, grinned and chuckled!
Can you imagine anyone expressing intense enjoyment about the idea of a next pandemic?
WHO told governments to 'GET READY NOW!' right before PLAN-demic
It is clear that the WHO indeed has foreknowledge about the series of pandemics. Only five months before the coronavirus outbreak, in September 2019, the WHO instructed all the nations in the world to immediately prepare for an imminent influenza pandemic.
Australia published 'Plan for Pandemic' right before it happened
They published a Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza (infuenza = coronavirus) six months before it occurred.
THE PLAN
- Documents that open the eyes of humanity
- Grand Jury Evidence 1
- Vaccine Death Report https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
- Documents that announced the coronavirus pandemic
- Scenarios for the Future by the Rockefeller Foundation
- A Futuristic Scenario by John Hopkins Center
- Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza
- WHO instructed world to prepare for imminent coronavirus pandemic
- EU Comic Book shows pandemic starting in China, and medical tyranny
Be aware of the extreme level of hypocrisy that is in these documents. These criminals claim to protect humanity, while in reality they are suppressing and banning all effective treatments for covid, while censoring, firing, arresting and even murdering physicians who are curing covid patients.
Thousands of medical doctors say the pandemic was planned.
A group of almost one thousand medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’, which is supported by more than 7,000 professionals including attorneys, scientists, teachers etc., made a shocking statement during a national press conference: (1)
‘The Corona panic is a play. It's a scam. A swindle. It's high time we understood that we're in the midst of a global crime.'
Read much more here: https://stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
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