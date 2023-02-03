Transcend, Part 2

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Part two of Transcend concludes the discussion surrounding the false premise that so-called "natural" laws exist and govern the universe outside the influence of the Most High. Truly, the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. ( 1 Cor 3:19)
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