© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if Drano was in Mandatory Pfizer Jab? (Opinion)
Follow
2
Share
Report
325 views • March 06, 2022
More Info:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Vote, Subscribe, Comment, Share.
Was all this BS necessary? Or did bankers & other international criminals just want to commit the biggest thefts in the history of the world, then "liquidates" their crime victims after the theft?
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
Hillary Clinton Chinese as First Language in Connecticut, and other States:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knobk2bKRwqp/
Data proves VAXX is Bioweapon:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6mi4B5lisu6I/
I am not saying Drano is in the Pfizer shot. But it is my opinion there would be no civil, or criminal, liability if they did.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden #FlushTrudeau #CNN #CNNFakeNews #JoeRogan #VladimirPutin #Ukraine #KlausSchwab #Davos #HillaryForPresident24 #JesusSaves #DefaultOnGlobalistLoans #BankruptBlackrock #OathKeepers #FoxNews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Vote, Subscribe, Comment, Share.
Was all this BS necessary? Or did bankers & other international criminals just want to commit the biggest thefts in the history of the world, then "liquidates" their crime victims after the theft?
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
Hillary Clinton Chinese as First Language in Connecticut, and other States:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knobk2bKRwqp/
Data proves VAXX is Bioweapon:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6mi4B5lisu6I/
I am not saying Drano is in the Pfizer shot. But it is my opinion there would be no civil, or criminal, liability if they did.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden #FlushTrudeau #CNN #CNNFakeNews #JoeRogan #VladimirPutin #Ukraine #KlausSchwab #Davos #HillaryForPresident24 #JesusSaves #DefaultOnGlobalistLoans #BankruptBlackrock #OathKeepers #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.