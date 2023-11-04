Doctor Mike Tries KETO for 30 DAYS

The Ketogenic or Keto diet has gotten A LOT of media coverage in the last few years. I decided to follow up my original Keto video with one where I actually tried out the diet for myself. I was not surprised that the keto diet was difficult to stick to because of the restrictive nature of it. However, the weight loss and other benefits were definitely noticed fairly early on in the diet. If you have an idea of something you want me to cover in-depth, please let me know because I take your requests seriously. We will be back with more Medical Drama Review Series this Sunday so please submit more names of shows/episodes you'd like for me to watch. Love you all! https://bit.ly/46LIdmh

