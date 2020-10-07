© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible Creatures that Defy Evolution Part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • October 07, 2020
The truth lays before us, all creation speaks of God, how we need to stop and look, and be ever grateful for all He has done. We too as humans have thew most to be grateful for, for we are the most complex and the most blessed. For we have been given the grace to come to know and love God and a great hope of spending eternity with God in heaven, by the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Let us always return thanks to Him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.