Dr. Robert Malone - Global COVID Summit, VAIDS & Global Takeover - WHO Pandemic Treaty

Dr. Robert Malone joins us to discuss the Declaration made by 17,000 physicians at the Global Covid Summit, including that the pandemic is over, harm the mRNA injections have done, VAIDS, and the global takeover of the WEF linked with the WHO Pandemic Treaty.Despite some connection issues, we continued with the interview due to the crucial info presented.View the Declaration here:Follow Dr. Malone on Telegram and Gettr:https://t.me/RWMaloneMDIf you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:Website:Uncensored on Telegram:https://t.me/zeeemediaDr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: