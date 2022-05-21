BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Robert Malone - Global COVID Summit, VAIDS & Global Takeover - WHO Pandemic Treaty
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
232 views • May 21, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone joins us to discuss the Declaration made by 17,000 physicians at the Global Covid Summit, including that the pandemic is over, harm the mRNA injections have done, VAIDS, and the global takeover of the WEF linked with the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

Despite some connection issues, we continued with the interview due to the crucial info presented.

View the Declaration here:

https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity
https://globalcovidsummit.org/

Follow Dr. Malone on Telegram and Gettr:

https://t.me/RWMaloneMD
https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Keywords
vaccinationsnwodepopulationwefcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Iva Greene
Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Coco Somers
Review Finds Mixed Evidence on Green Tea Compound for Stress, Focus

Review Finds Mixed Evidence on Green Tea Compound for Stress, Focus

Coco Somers
Celery Seed Extract Linked to Improved Muscle Health in Mouse Study

Celery Seed Extract Linked to Improved Muscle Health in Mouse Study

Petra Stone
Report: Guava Exceeds Oranges in Vitamin C, Surpasses Bananas in Fiber and Potassium

Report: Guava Exceeds Oranges in Vitamin C, Surpasses Bananas in Fiber and Potassium

Coco Somers
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy