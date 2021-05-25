BEYOND THE OFFICIAL NARRATIVE WITH RICHARD KARY (25 MAY 2021)

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The surge of deaths in India following the introduction of the vaccines--where India had been coping well heretofore--has exposed their role in causing death. Luc Montagnier, a world-famous virologist and Nobel Prize winner, has declared that everyone who gets the jab is going to die! This of course is consistent with Sherri Tenpenny's description of them as "perfectly designed killing machines". The Capitol events of 6 January 2021 are being exposed as orchestrated to promote the "anti-domestic terrorism" agenda, which has as its goal dismembering the Trump coalition, where the DOD is now enlisting the ADL and SPLC to assist in destroying the US military in the name of eradicating terrorism.