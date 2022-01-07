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Les "vaccins", leur contenu et leur objectif final...
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3677 views • January 07, 2022
ALERTE de la 5eme colonne - doublé en français
Source: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Éléments techniques complémentaires:
https://lilianeheldkhawam.com/2021/12/15/nanoreseau-integre-au-corps-humain-extraordinaire-dossier-realise-par-un-scientifique/
Source: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Éléments techniques complémentaires:
https://lilianeheldkhawam.com/2021/12/15/nanoreseau-integre-au-corps-humain-extraordinaire-dossier-realise-par-un-scientifique/
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