Lest We Forget
WessexMan65
Published 18 hours ago

Fraudulently inflated case numbers using invalid PCR test.  Deliberate fear mongering, Absurd model predictions.  Unscientific imposition of lock downs and masks.  Demonisation of ivermectin. Enforced injection of experimental gene therapy.  Refusal to investigate 'vaccine' harm.  Don't let them get away with it.

pandemic malfeasance vaccine harm

