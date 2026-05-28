Guilt Doesn’t Work On Men Anymore… And They Don’t Know What To Do

Buy Your 'The Future Is Male' Shirt HERE: https://dadmodedark.store





❤️ Support Here: https://gofund.me/1251278e0





If you want to support my continued legal fight to protect my parenting time with my son, the link is right here.





If you’ve been getting value from the content and want to support the channel as well, there are additional links down below.





💼 Book a private 1-on-1 call with me here: https://calendly.com/james-dadmodedark





📞 Ask Me Anything: (616) 205-9887 Call Anytime ($3 a minute)





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https://protocol.dadmodedark.com





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Dad Mode In Dark Mode is a raw, unfiltered channel about fatherhood, philosophy, masculinity, and waking up in a world that feels rigged.





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YouTuber Presented: @alexandergrace5350

OG Video: • The Reluctant Enemy: How Basic Pattern Rec...





#feminism #masculinity





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🎥 My Setup (Affiliate Links)

If you’re wondering what I use to film and record—here’s everything in my current setup:





DJI Osmo Pocket 3: https://amzn.to/45v417r

Rode Mic Boom Arm: https://amzn.to/4lQ8w2i

Rode PodMic: https://amzn.to/4m5Gr7u

Behringer Audio Interface: https://amzn.to/3IUXrOY

Logitech Brio Webcam: https://amzn.to/3H5CznE

Skytech Nebula PC: https://amzn.to/4oj3sFm

Razer Huntsman Keyboard: https://amzn.to/3IXL5ph

Razer DeathAdder Mouse: https://amzn.to/47d1ZtX

Asus Monitor: https://amzn.to/46DN0sY