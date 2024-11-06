BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT'S A MA'AM ⚤ BABY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
84 views • 6 months ago

Leaked Reports Confirms That Manly Looking Algerian Woman Who Beat The Hell Out Of All The Other Women In The Olympics Is Actually A Man


The gender identification of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who just won the Olympics gold medal, has come under scrutiny due to a leaked medical report.


Experts from the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers drafted the report in June 2023. The report describes Khelif's biological traits, such as the existence of internal testicles and the lack of a uterus. Additionally, an MRI revealed the presence of a micropenis, as reported by Redux.


In a surprising turn of events, the gender identification of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who just won gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has come under scrutiny due to a leaked medical report. According to the document, which French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia was able to secure, Khelif has internal testicles and XY chromosomes, hinting at a disorder called 5-alpha reductase insufficiency.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229993-leaked-reports-confirms-that-manly-looking-algerian-woman-who-beat-the-hell-out-of-all-the-other-women-in-the-olympics-is-actually-a-man

Keywords
transapocalypsemulti pronged offensiveexcuse me its maamimane khelifleaked medical report
