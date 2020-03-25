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Another Dose of Creator's Light - How is This Impacting Us and Our World? May 8, 2018
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3 views • March 25, 2020
Update from Alexandra - reviewing world events through a galactic lens.
Alexandra presents a positive assessment on the progress of the light in the 3D and beyond. Reviewing the world situation may try one's patience, but Alexandra shows there is substantial reason for hope. She explains that the difficulties we continue to face on the planet are those we contracted from our thousands of past lives. While we still may hit some walls, the discordance is being resolved with our conscientious awareness. As above, so below, everything on earth mirrors our multidimensional existence, and the second American revolution is well underway even as the divine plan of Prime Creator is unveiled and comes to fulfillment.
Below are the links to articles referenced in the video.
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/tv/la-et-st-roseanne-barr-child-sex-trafficking-conspiracy-theory-20180331-story.html
https://www.army.mil/article/192302/army_special_forces_an_inside_look_at_the_elite_groups_capabilities
https://www.dailywire.com/news/sex-trafficking-arrests-soar-under-trump-msm-joseph-curl
https://www.scienceofcycles.com/update-geomagnetic-storm-for-may-6-2018/
Alexandra presents a positive assessment on the progress of the light in the 3D and beyond. Reviewing the world situation may try one's patience, but Alexandra shows there is substantial reason for hope. She explains that the difficulties we continue to face on the planet are those we contracted from our thousands of past lives. While we still may hit some walls, the discordance is being resolved with our conscientious awareness. As above, so below, everything on earth mirrors our multidimensional existence, and the second American revolution is well underway even as the divine plan of Prime Creator is unveiled and comes to fulfillment.
Below are the links to articles referenced in the video.
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/tv/la-et-st-roseanne-barr-child-sex-trafficking-conspiracy-theory-20180331-story.html
https://www.army.mil/article/192302/army_special_forces_an_inside_look_at_the_elite_groups_capabilities
https://www.dailywire.com/news/sex-trafficking-arrests-soar-under-trump-msm-joseph-curl
https://www.scienceofcycles.com/update-geomagnetic-storm-for-may-6-2018/
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