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Risposta di Conte a domanda su obbligatorietà vaccinazioni anti covid - 3 12 2020
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23 views • December 03, 2020
Estratto dell'annuncio di Conte del 3 dicembre relativo all'ultimo dpcm prima del Natale riguardante una domanda sul perchè non rendere la vaccinazione anti covid obbligatoria.
Parole sue: "...se siamo in una condizione di gestire la curva del contagio...non sarà necessario imporre un trattamento sanitario obbligatorio (TSO)..."
TSO? Stai dicendo che sei disposto a instaurare anche una dittatura sanitaria?
Questo lo dico io, non esistono i "se", le libertà individuali non si vìolano punto.
***
Extract from Conte's announcement of December 3 relating to the last dpcm before Christmas concerning a question about why not to make the anti-covid vaccination mandatory.
His words: "... if we are in a position to manage the contagion curve ... it will not be necessary to impose a compulsory health treatment (TSO) ..."
TSO? Are you saying that you are also willing to establish a health dictatorship?
This I say, there are no "ifs", individual freedoms are not violated at all.
Parole sue: "...se siamo in una condizione di gestire la curva del contagio...non sarà necessario imporre un trattamento sanitario obbligatorio (TSO)..."
TSO? Stai dicendo che sei disposto a instaurare anche una dittatura sanitaria?
Questo lo dico io, non esistono i "se", le libertà individuali non si vìolano punto.
***
Extract from Conte's announcement of December 3 relating to the last dpcm before Christmas concerning a question about why not to make the anti-covid vaccination mandatory.
His words: "... if we are in a position to manage the contagion curve ... it will not be necessary to impose a compulsory health treatment (TSO) ..."
TSO? Are you saying that you are also willing to establish a health dictatorship?
This I say, there are no "ifs", individual freedoms are not violated at all.
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