BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Selling Out Freedom To China For Cheap Crap
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 week ago

Communist China’s totalitarian ambitions are a clear and present danger, aiming to reshape the world under its iron fist. The Chinese Communist Party isn’t just a rival; it’s a regime hell-bent on global dominance, crushing freedom with surveillance, censorship, and oppression. And we’re fueling our own demise every time we buy their cheap goods. Our addiction to low-cost Chinese products—phones, clothes, electronics—is bankrolling a system that seeks to bury us...


Segment 1: Narrowing Federal District Court Jurisdiction To Curb Lawfare

Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/i/161762304/selling-out-freedom-to-china-for-cheap-crap


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokemade in usaneomarxismboycott chinese productsstop funding ccpreshore manufacturingban china from wtosay no to ccpend china trade deficitdefend freedom globalreject cheap junkfight authoritarianism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy