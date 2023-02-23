Uncensored: Former LAPD Officer Exposes SMART CITY Ghetto Agenda Behind Destruction of Police Force!

Maria Zeee Uncensored
Feb 22, 2023
Michael McMahon from https://rollcall4freedom.com/ joins Maria Zeee to expose the systematic destruction of police forces worldwide, and how this links into the Smart City agenda!
To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:
https://heavensharvest.com/
If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only)
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):
https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':
https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG
Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/
Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Donate to support Maria:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ajcwy-uncensored-former-lapd-officer-exposes-smart-city-ghetto-agenda-behind-dest.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.