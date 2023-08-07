Dog Gone News | Fowl Play | Bone Jump

Create New Account
Laska in the Great White North
Published 15 hours ago

Laska | Boaz

Just for fun. 

I wasn’t able to capture the full interception because Laska and I were on the ground tackling Boaz for the bone.
I got it. 😀

german shepherdbullmastiffon the greenfowl playbone jump

