Ivan Ranklin: Never forget what REALLY happened on January 6, 2021

Never forget what REALLY happened on January 6, 2021
Ivan Raiklin: On Jan 6th, 4 Peaceful Rally Attendees Were Murdered
A former Green Beret Commander, Constitutional Lawyer and friend of the Michael Flynn family – IVAN has been de-platformed, censored from Facebook and Twitter. There isnt very much info available online about Ivan. I found only a handful of videos but he made this one himself when he was running for Congress in VA. Check out this HERO. More to come on IVAN!
See also: Who is Ivan Raiklin:
