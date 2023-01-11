Ivan Ranklin: Never forget what REALLY happened on January 6, 2021

Never forget what REALLY happened on January 6, 2021

Ivan Raiklin: On Jan 6th, 4 Peaceful Rally Attendees Were Murdered

(https://gettr.com/user/ivanraiklin)

A former Green Beret Commander, Constitutional Lawyer and friend of the Michael Flynn family – IVAN has been de-platformed, censored from Facebook and Twitter. There isnt very much info available online about Ivan. I found only a handful of videos but he made this one himself when he was running for Congress in VA. Check out this HERO. More to come on IVAN!



See also: Who is Ivan Raiklin:

https://www.brighteon.com/d2ecf49c-f699-4859-bb53-f912edec069e

