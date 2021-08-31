© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Chinda Brandolino on Transhumanism and Neurocontrol
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • August 31, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 28, 2021
From nanomaterials like graphene oxide, nanoprocessors, to synthetic nucleic acids in quantities sufficient to patent a person have been found in vials of so-called vaccines to date.
The transhumanist agenda is underway without most of the population being aware of it yet. In an attempt to inform those who will listen, Dr. Chinda Brandolino has been conducting relevant research to understand how, exactly, neurocontrol is carried out using 5G antennas as remote control elements.
Little by little researchers are publishing new studies based on physical-mathematical calculations to understand how 5G waves, through graphene and electronic nanoprocessors affect the functioning of neurons. Of course, taking into account the speed and frequencies with which they function at a biological level.
From nanomaterials like graphene oxide, nanoprocessors, to synthetic nucleic acids in quantities sufficient to patent a person have been found in vials of so-called vaccines to date.
The transhumanist agenda is underway without most of the population being aware of it yet. In an attempt to inform those who will listen, Dr. Chinda Brandolino has been conducting relevant research to understand how, exactly, neurocontrol is carried out using 5G antennas as remote control elements.
Little by little researchers are publishing new studies based on physical-mathematical calculations to understand how 5G waves, through graphene and electronic nanoprocessors affect the functioning of neurons. Of course, taking into account the speed and frequencies with which they function at a biological level.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.