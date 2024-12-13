BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HIDDEN 📆 13 MONTH CALENDAR❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
128 views • 4 months ago

illuminatibot - THE HIDDEN 13 MONTH CALENDAR


Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1867143178106937385


Thumbnail: https://theinternetsaysitstrue.com/2022/03/28/13-months-the-kodak-calendar-experiment/


Can you imagine having an extra month between June and July?! In the “International Fixed Calendar,” that’s exactly what was proposed in the 1920s. The only organization to adopt this 28-day-a-month calendar was Kodak, who kept it up all the way until 1989! In this episode, we talk about the Kodak calendar and chat with Comedian Glen Tickle!


--


The months were the same as the Gregorian calendar currently being used, except every month was shortened to 28 days. An extra month was added between June and July and it would be called “Sol,” S-O-L, named after the sun and because the summer solstice would fall in this month. Now again – if you multiply 28 times 4, you’re still a day short, so a day was added at the end of the year. That day wouldn’t fall within one of the months, or one of the weeks. It wouldn’t have a weekday name – it was simply called “Year Day” and could be a day of celebration. Leap years would still be observed by adding one of these weekless, monthless days between the months of June and Sol.

Keywords
hidden historycalendarsolyear daythirteen months
