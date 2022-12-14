Create New Account
YOU ARE AMALEK - PART THREE FINAL
What is happening
Published 16 hours ago |
DomDocuments Published October 22, 2022 

Final part of the three-part series. Many think they understand what's going on. Please let me tell you something ... 95% don't have a clue, and that's by design. The head of the snake and the massive power behind the Ukraine War to Covid, everything before, in-between and beyond, is one specific group. It's always been them, for the last thousand years. They are and have always been a pariah on humanity. So many things that don't make sense with our world at the moment are connected and scripted. It's to enrich them and pave a path for their global domination while diluting and ultimately eliminating the White European bloodline. The New World Order is their construct. The Kalergi Plan is in full swing. I'm proving what few have the courage to admit.

YOUTUBE - DR. THOMAS COWEN - https://youtu.be/KGIzWjjkpNk

Keywords
