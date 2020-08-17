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FOX DOC’S SHOCKING PUSH FOR KIDS TO WEAR ‘YELLOW BUTTONS’
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186 views • August 17, 2020
FOX DOC’S SHOCKING PUSH FOR KIDS TO WEAR ‘YELLOW BUTTONS’
Fox News contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel made a shocking statement that, when America’s children return to school, they should wear ‘yellow buttons’ to identify and segregate those who have received the “warp speed” Covid vaccine, from those who have not. Del breaks down this dangerous commentary that invokes echoes of human rights horrors of the past.
Fox News contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel made a shocking statement that, when America’s children return to school, they should wear ‘yellow buttons’ to identify and segregate those who have received the “warp speed” Covid vaccine, from those who have not. Del breaks down this dangerous commentary that invokes echoes of human rights horrors of the past.
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