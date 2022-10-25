Ukraine Update Oct 25, 2022

⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

◻️ In the Kupyansk direction, the hostile forces of up to three motorized infantry companies attempted to attack the Russian positions close to Pershotravnevoye, Orlyanka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). All the enemy’s attacks have been repelled. As a result of the fire damage, the AFU units were forced back to their initial positions. More than 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 armored personnel carriers, and 4 pickup trucks were eliminated.

◻️ In the Krasny Liman direction, up to two mechanized companies from the AFU attempted to infiltrate the Russian troops’ line of defense in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy was driven back to the initial frontier by the aircraft and artillery fire, and defending forces. More than 20 Ukrainian personnel and 2 infantry fighting vehicles were neutralized.

◻️ In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy with the forces of two company tactical groups attacked the Russian positions in the directions of Sladkoye and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy’s attack was repulsed by artillery fire and active actions of the Russian troops. In total, 25 Ukrainian personnel were defeated, as well as 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.

◻️ In the Nykolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, with the help of a battalion tactical group, the enemy attempted to attack the Russian positions near Bruskinskoye, Pyatikhatki, and Trifonovka (Kherson region). As a result of fire damage and concentrated strikes by Russian artillery, more than 80 Ukrainian personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, and 15 cars were destroyed.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery neutralized 4 AFU command posts close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region), Davydov Brod, Andreyevka (Kherson region), Olenovka (Nykolayev region), 72 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 174 areas.

💥 1 munition depot was annihilated close to Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian Air Defense units have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), Shevchenko, and Maly Kermenchik (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, 21 projectiles of HIMARS and Olkha MLRS were intercepted over Lisichansk, Lugansk People's Republic, and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense