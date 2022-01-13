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The Churches Have Hidden This Truth About Jesus for Centuries
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438 views • January 13, 2022
Jesus has a secret name that hardly anybody knows. His name is "The Word of God". But, people do not use this name for Jesus. Instead, they call the Bible the "Word of God". Why is that? Is is part of a demonic conspiracy to minimize the weight of Jesus' words and distract people with the rest of the Bible?
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