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Dr. Carrie Madej | Nanobots, Transhumanism, Never-Ending Vaccines, HIV, Shedding, & Detox
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678 views • February 19, 2022
Dr. Carrie Madej takes us through meetings she previously attended where elite scientists and businesses met to discuss controlling human beings through technology, including punishing them for what they consider to be a "lie". Here's the kicker--they decide what is a lie and what is the truth.
Dr. Madej discusses the plan for transhumanism and integrating humans with AI, explaining how this has been made possible through the COVID-19 injections and the never-ending future cycle of injections planned for humanity.
She also discusses the incoming Social Credit System, HIV, shedding and detox.
You can follow Dr. Madej's work through her website: https://www.carriemadej.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Carrie Madej | Nanobots, Transhumanism, Never-Ending Vaccines, HIV, Shedding, & Detox
Dr. Carrie Madej, Nanobots, Transhumanism, Never-Ending Vaccines, HIV, Shedding, Detox, Feb 19 2022
Dr Carrie Madej, Nanobots, Transhumanism, Feb 19 2022
Dr. Madej discusses the plan for transhumanism and integrating humans with AI, explaining how this has been made possible through the COVID-19 injections and the never-ending future cycle of injections planned for humanity.
She also discusses the incoming Social Credit System, HIV, shedding and detox.
You can follow Dr. Madej's work through her website: https://www.carriemadej.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Carrie Madej | Nanobots, Transhumanism, Never-Ending Vaccines, HIV, Shedding, & Detox
Dr. Carrie Madej, Nanobots, Transhumanism, Never-Ending Vaccines, HIV, Shedding, Detox, Feb 19 2022
Dr Carrie Madej, Nanobots, Transhumanism, Feb 19 2022
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