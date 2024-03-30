REALITY IS COMING 😷💉☠⚰ FOR THE VAXTARDED

Cannot fully source this; came from a 'hidden' channel on Telegram
guy seeks medical help after he became magnetic after his Covid-19 vaccine
Thumbnail: https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19/can-vaccines-make-our-body-magnetic
Remember that WiFi chip that was assembled inside of you?
The absolute HELL that is coming for you proponents of this White genocide [and others, obviously...but part of the main agenda was to pull a multi pronged attack using every possible attack vector and|or point of weakness]
We've gone through 4 of the 5 stages...you'll never see ACCEPTANCE, as those freaks are utterly broken
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
I started a Substack; my publishing access was revoked
VfB wasn't wrong 🥸
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.