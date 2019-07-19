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Congress or DHS to blame for conditions at migrant detention facilities on the border?
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3 views • July 19, 2019
Members of 'the Squad' grill acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; reaction and analysis from Fox News contributor Tom Homan, former acting ICE director, and Dave Brown, former senior adviser to Sen. Patty Murray.
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