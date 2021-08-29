Former NBA Star Andrew Bogut Says He Was Offered Money To Promote Lockdowns!!

A former NBA Star whistle blows on the monetary intimidation that is going on. Whether former, or a present high profile sporting star, actor, etc, to be offered money i to promote something just for the sake of money is wrong. If you do not believe in it yourself, and think it is morally wrong but promote it anyways . . . what kind of a person does that make you? Even as stated, if high profile persons are muzzled . . . and they say this . . . then such and such will happen . . . is just as bad when you sit on the fence and do or say nothing!!! Is what you do more important than standing for what is morally right? PEOPLES, ALL THIS IS ILLEGAL, YOU CANNOT BE COERCED, INTIMIDATED, THREATENED, MUZZLED AGAINST YOUR WILL!! SAY NO!!! AND MAKE THESE PEOPLE SACK YOU . . . THEN YOU HAVE A CASE AGAINST YOU FOR WRONGFUL DISMISSAL!!!