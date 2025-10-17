EPISODE 446: REBOOTING THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh off its Best of Festival award at the Malibu Film Festival, ‘An Inconvenient Study’ continues to make waves. Del shares highlights from the festival and reactions to this groundbreaking film. Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on pediatricians panicking over an RFK Jr. future — is vaccine medicine really about health, or profit? Finally, Zen Honeycutt opens her heart about the tragic loss of her son and her belief that toxic chemicals are fueling a silent epidemic of depression.
Guest: Zen Honeycutt