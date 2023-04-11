Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Court Case for Protection of Israel in this Dangerous Hour
5 views
channel image
Grace Corps
Published 16 hours ago |

Israel's enemies are preparing to wipe this covenant land from the face of the earth, to finish Hitler's final solution.  Deep repentance and proclamation of God's word was released during this session on behalf of the nations, the church, and the people. 

Keywords
covenantshieldsapple of gods eyerelease of truth and light

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket