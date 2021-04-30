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A strange Object (UFO) was spotted in Roswell, New Mexico
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122 views • April 30, 2021
Revelation 19:14 The armies of heaven, dressed in fine linen, white and pure, follow Him on white horses. The armies of heaven were following him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean. The armies of heaven, dressed in the finest of pure white linen, followed him on white horses.
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